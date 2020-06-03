Injury blow for Everton defender Mina

5370537724001

Yerry Mina is expected to be sidelined for a number of weeks because of a partial tear in his left thigh in a fresh injury blow to Everton before the resumption of the English Premier League season.

The Colombian centre-half has established himself as a regular in the current campaign, which is set to restart on June 17, after an injury-hit 2018-19 season, his first with the Toffees after joining from Barcelona.