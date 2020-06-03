AAP Soccer

Injury blow for Everton defender Mina

By AAP Newswire

Everton's Yerry Mina (l) - AAP

1 of 1

Yerry Mina is expected to be sidelined for a number of weeks because of a partial tear in his left thigh in a fresh injury blow to Everton before the resumption of the English Premier League season.

The Colombian centre-half has established himself as a regular in the current campaign, which is set to restart on June 17, after an injury-hit 2018-19 season, his first with the Toffees after joining from Barcelona.

However, Mina will join Jean-Philippe Gbamin on the treatment table after suffering a muscle injury in training last week.

A short statement on Everton's website said: "Everton Football Club can confirm Yerry Mina is set to be sidelined for several weeks after sustaining a muscle injury.

"A scan confirmed the Colombia international suffered a partial tear in his left quad muscle during training last week.

"The 25-year-old is now in the early stages of his rehabilitation under the care of the club's medical staff and making good progress."

Gbamin will undergo surgery this week and the club expects the Ivory Coast international to require an "extensive period of rehabilitation".

Latest articles

Sport

DDCA claims first grand final in 14 years

For the Deniliquin District Cricket Association, 2013 was a stellar year. It took out the prestigious John Turner Memorial Shield after producing an amazing team effort to win the Bendigo Country Week division two grand final. The local side held on...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
Sport

Edwina returns as Aussie champ

Deniliquin’s Edwina Hare returned from the 2011 National Pony Club Championships with two achievements to be proud of. The then 20 year-old was named the Australian Senior Showjumping Champion after being a standout at Werribee Park. Her Victorian...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
Sport

$8000 for almost 600km

Local participants in The May 50K can give their legs a break having completed the challenge on Sunday. The charity challenge saw participants run or walk 50km this month to raise funds for life-changing research into multiple sclerosis. Robbie...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

A-League plans to resume in July

The FFA, A-League clubs and the PFA have reached an agreement to restart the A-League season in July, pending the approval of broadcaster Fox Sports.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

La Liga unveils fixtures as restart looms

Barcelona will take on Real Mallorca on June 13 while Real Madrid will play Eibar the following day when Spain’s La Liga season resumes.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Degenek helps Red Star seal Serbian title

Milos Degenek’s return to Red Star Belgrade has led to the Socceroos defender helping them claim the Serbian championship for the third-straight season.

AAP Newswire