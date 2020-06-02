Coutinho wants EPL return, claims agent

5370537724001

Ex-Liverpool attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho is "definitely" interested in a return to the English Premier League at some point, according to the Brazil international's agent Kia Joorabchian.

The 27-year-old made the switch from Jurgen Klopp's Reds to Barcelona for an eye-watering STG 142million ($A262 million) in January 2018, signing a deal until 2023.