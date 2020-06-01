AAP Soccer

Degenek helps Red Star seal Serbian title

By AAP Newswire

Red Star's Australian defender Milos Degenek - AAP

Socceroos defender Milos Degenek's return to action with Serbian club Red Star Belgrade has ended in triumph.

A 5-0 win over Rad Beograd on Saturday, in Red Star's first match since a COVID-19 enforced suspension, was enough to secure a third consecutive Serbian title.

Degenek, who only returned to the team late last year after a short stint with Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal, was on target in the big win, notching Red Star's fourth goal.

The victory means Degenek's team has an unassailable lead in the SuperLiga from bitter rivals and neighbours Partizan Belgrade with three rounds remaining in the 2019-20 campaign.

There was big news over the weekend as well for the Australians playing in the English Championship, with that competition set to resume on June 20.

The English Football League made the announcement on Sunday, just days after the English Premier League confirmed it would resume the 2019-20 season on June 17.

Socceroos midfielder Jackson Irvine will be eager to make a strong return as he attempts to lead Hull City away from relegation trouble.

The Tigers haven't won in the league since New Year's Day and sit 21st on the ladder, just two points clear of Charlton in the first of the three relegation places.

Veteran goalkeeper Adam Federici's Stoke City are not yet safe, sitting just a point ahead of Hull with nine games remaining in the season.

Massimo Luongo's Sheffield Wednesday are in 15th place and seem destined to finish in mid-table with neither promotion or relegation a realistic scenario.

The schedule for the remaining matches, which will all be played behind closed doors, is yet to be announced.

