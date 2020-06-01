AAP Soccer

Thuram tribute to Floyd in Gladbach win

Borussia Moenchengladbach's Marcus Thuram - AAP

Marcus Thuram has taken a moment in apparent tribute to George Floyd after scoring in Borussia Monchengladbach's Borussia Monchengladbach's 4-1 win over Union Berlin in the German Bundesliga.

The Gladbach forward was left free at the far post to score the home side's second goal with a header in the 41st minute on Saturday.

He briefly accepted teammates' congratulations, then dropped his left knee to the ground and rested his right arm on his right thigh as he bowed his head in reflection. He spent five seconds in this position before getting up again to continue.

Thuram's gesture seemed to reference Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck.

"No explanation needed," Gladbach said on Twitter with a picture of Thuram kneeling.

On Saturday, Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie wore an armband with the handwritten message "Justice for George" around his left arm.

McKennie later said on Twitter: "We have to stand up for what we believe in and I believe that it is time that we are heard!".

