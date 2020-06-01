AAP Soccer

Gladbach rout Union Berlin to move third

By AAP Newswire

Florian Neuhaus - AAP

1 of 1

Borussia Monchengladbach went third in the German Bundesliga on Sunday with a comfortable 4-1 win over Union Berlin, who are now facing a fight for top-flight survival.

Florian Neuhaus opened the scoring for the hosts with Gladbach's 3,000th goal in the Bundesliga and Marcus Thuram doubled the advantage before the break.

Union replied through Sebastian Andersson but Thuram and Alassane Plea made the points safe.

"That is naturally a nice number," Neuhaus said of his landmark goal.

"But I am much happier about the win in the battle for the Champions League."

Gladbach are third on goal difference but will slip a place should RB Leipzig win away to Cologne on Monday.

Promoted Union are 14th and just four points above the bottom three having not won in six.

Later second-placed Borussia Dortmund can move within seven points of leaders Bayern Munich with a win at bottom club Paderborn. Bayern thrashed Fortuna Dusseldorf 5-0 on Saturday.

Latest articles

Lifestyle

A guide to DIY decking

Home improvement is high on the isolation to-do list for many. With people finding time to tackle the often overlooked larger projects, particularly in their back yard, a deck might sound like a good idea. But Mooroopna Hardware’s trade manager...

Jessica Ball
Lifestyle

Euroa golfer’s DIY project in full swing

When the COVID-19 pandemic broke and restrictions came into place, golfers across Victoria lamented as they put their favourite game on hold. Euroa golfer Eddie Carracher, however, found the perfect way to fill in the many weekends spent off the...

Shepparton News
Lifestyle

Kialla artist turns paintings into puzzles

The vibrant, swirling colours of Nicky Kriss’ artworks are normally hung in beautiful homes; they have even featured on The Block. And now they have been shattered into 1000 pieces. It was a simple message from a friend — “Puzzles...

Jessica Ball

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

A-League plans to resume in July

The FFA, A-League clubs and the PFA have reached an agreement to restart the A-League season in July, pending the approval of broadcaster Fox Sports.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Deeney’s family abused over EPL stance

Watford forward Troy Deeney says his family has been copping abuse after he raised doubts over an EPL return amid the pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Football, life will never be normal: Messi

Barcelona and Argentina star Lionel Messi believes football and life will never be the same as it was before the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire