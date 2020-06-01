Football, life will never be normal: Messi

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi says neither football nor life itself will be able to return to normal after the coronavirus pandemic.

Spanish football has been on hold since March because of the health crisis, which has seen over 27,000 deaths in the country, although Spain's La Liga will resume from June 11.

"Football, like life in general, I think will never be the same," Messi told El Pais on Sunday, with quotes also published on Barcelona's club website.

"The return to training, competitions and what was previously done normally now will have to be started again, but progressively. It will be a strange situation for us and for anyone who has to change their usual working dynamics.

"A lot of people have had a really bad time because this situation has affected them in some way, as happened to all those who lost their family and friends and couldn't even barely say goodbye to them.

"There can be nothing worse than losing the people you love the most, that creates enormous frustration for me, and seems the most unfair thing of all."

Barcelona are two points clear of rivals Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, with 11 games remaining.

The rest of the Spanish season will be completed behind closed doors and with a strict security protocol to ensure optimum safety conditions for the players and staff.