Schalke player shows US protests support

Schalke's American international Weston McKennie showed his support for George Floyd - the African-American man whose death at the hands of Minneapolis police has led to widespread protests across the US during Schalke's Bundesliga match with Werder Bremen on Saturday.

The 21-year-old US-born McKennie wore an armband with the message "Justice for George" during Saturday's 1-0 Bundesliga defeat at home to Werder Bremen.

"To be able to use my platform to bring attention to a problem that has been going on to long feels good!!!," McKennie said on social media after the match.

"We have to stand up for what we believe in and I believe that it is time that we are heard! #justiceforgeorgefloyd #saynotoracism."

A photo of McKennie wearing the armband was published by Schalke's official account for the US, with the message "#JusticeForGeorge."

Various American sports stars had previously shown support for the protesters after the death of 46-year-old George Floyd at the hands of the police this week.

