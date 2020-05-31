Schalke player shows US protests support

5370537724001

Schalke's American international Weston McKennie showed his support for George Floyd - the African-American man whose death at the hands of Minneapolis police has led to widespread protests across the US during Schalke's Bundesliga match with Werder Bremen on Saturday.

The 21-year-old US-born McKennie wore an armband with the message "Justice for George" during Saturday's 1-0 Bundesliga defeat at home to Werder Bremen.