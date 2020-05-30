AAP Soccer

Victory hunt third coach this AL season

By AAP Newswire

Carlos Salvachua. - AAP



Melbourne Victory are on the hunt for their third coach this A-League season after Carlos Salvachua confirmed his immediate departure on Saturday.

The Spaniard served as Kevin Muscat's assistant last season before taking control on an interim basis in January when Marco Kurz was sacked after just 13 games in charge.

He was tipped to apply for the full-time job but won't resume duties when the competition re-launches in July, instead announcing his intention to chase opportunities in Europe and be closer to his family.

The Victory were already on the search for Kurz's full-time replacement, with Salvachua unable to turn things around for the 10th-placed side before the season's suspension.

"On behalf of everyone at Melbourne Victory we would like to thank Carlos for his professionalism, hard work and commitment to our club over the past two seasons," Victory CEO Trent Jacobs said.

"Given the current environment around the world and the fact we are working through a process to appoint our next A-League head coach, we understand and accept Carlos' decision to return to Europe.

"We wish Carlos and his family a safe return to Europe and we wish him all the best for the next chapter in his coaching career."

Salvachua said his two years in Melbourne had "been a pleasure".

"The decision to return to Europe is an opportunity to continue my coaching career, and the other major upside which is to be closer to our extended family in Spain," Salvachua said.

"Continue to look after each other and stand by the club. Adios and thank you Melbourne."

