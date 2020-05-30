AAP Soccer

Poland to welcome back fans from June 19

By AAP Newswire

Polish - AAP



Football fans in Poland are to become the first in the world to be welcomed back into stadiums since the Covid-19 outbreak.

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Friday that grounds would use only 25 per cent of their capacity in order to prevent any potential spread of the coronavirus from June 19.

The nation was one of the first to announce a return to action earlier this month with the season re-commencing on Friday behind closed doors when Slask Wroclaw and Rakow Czestochowa.

"The Polish Football Association and the Premier League have chosen the 19th, so it will be possible to prepare everything according to the correct procedures," Morawiecki said.

"We all need football and sport. This is the important element of our return to the new normality.

"That's why we give the opportunity to football fans to participate in the events at the stadiums, of course only after securing adequate safety measures. The specific rules will be announced soon."

The league said in a statement that the exact number of spectators would depend on the stadiums but the maximum would be one quarter of capacity.

"All the players were tested for COVID-19 and their results were negative," said league president Marcin Animucki.

"We are well prepared for the return. The people that will come to the stadiums will be secure. It will be an excellent time for the promotion of Polish football in Europe."

There are four rounds of matches left in the regular season.

After that, the top eight teams qualify for the championship group, where they will play for the title and European places, while the remaining eight go into the relegation round.

