FA Cup final to be held on August 1

By AAP Newswire

The FA Cup final has been scheduled for August 1 - AAP

The FA Cup final will be held on August 1, the Football Association announced on Friday, after the Premier League revealed its season will restart on June 17.

The quarter-finals of the FA Cup will be held over the weekend of June 27-28, with the semi-finals earmarked for the weekend of July 11-12.

The FA said that the dates were "provisional" and dependent on all safety elements being in place for the games.

"We are pleased to agree the provisional restart date for the 2019/20 Emirates FA Cup," said FA Chief Executive Mark Bullingham.

"The competition has been an integral part of the English football calendar for nearly 150 years and we'd like to thank the Premier League executive and clubs for their support in scheduling the remaining matches during this unprecedented time."

Bullingham emphasised the provisional nature of the proposed dates, adding that "the health and wellbeing of players, staff and supporters remains our priority".

Manchester City currently hold the FA Cup.

The schedule for the quarter-finals (originally drawn on March 4):

Leicester City v Chelsea

Newcastle United v Manchester City

Sheffield United v Arsenal

Norwich City v Manchester United

