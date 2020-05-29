AAP Soccer

Phoenix commit to A-League resumption

By AAP Newswire

Wellington Phoenix to bring full squad to Australia - AAP

1 of 1

The Wellington Phoenix say they're committed to quarantining in Australia with a full-strength squad if the A-League gets under way.

General manager David Dome was buoyed by Thursday's long-awaited agreement between the FFA, the A-League clubs and the PFA for the competition to resume in a hub in mid-July.

However, the proposed month-long finish to the season still needs sign-off from broadcaster Fox Sports.

Dome said 23 players and 10 staff would cross the Tasman including two star imports - Mexican playmaker Ulises Davila and English striker Gary Hooper - who were both presently overseas.

He hoped it won't be problematic getting the pair to Australia.

"Both players have signalled their desire to come back and rejoin the group which we're really pleased with," Dome told NZME.

"There's a whole lot of uncertainty which makes it more difficult than it otherwise would be, including when we can get them back, getting them work visas for Australia and the issues around remuneration.

"Hopefully (the detail) will be worked out in the next week or so."

Dome said the players all committed to finishing the season and following the footsteps of NRL's Warriors, although for a significantly shorter period in Australia.

He will be watching negotiations with Fox Sports closely, with the broadcaster reportedly seeking a reduced deal for the next three seasons.

"I'm not close enough to those negotiations, they're being led by the A-League and FFA and the guys having those conversations are hopeful," Dome said.

"The NRL started last night and they've extended that agreement (until 2027).

"Hopefully the A-League is seen in the same way and they see value in Australasian football."

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Translator aims for hat-trick at Caulfield

A gelding operation has brought out the best in Translator who will be aiming for three straight wins when he lines up at Caulfield.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Cup start next step for promising Bottega

Improving three-year-old Bottega will bid to continue is rise through the ranks when he takes on a field of seasoned horses in the Lord Mayors Cup at Rosehill.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Fred Best pattern a puzzle for Schweida

Trainer Kelly Schweida is confused by the likely race pattern of the Fred Best Classic after The Odyssey., a possible leader, drew an outside barrier.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Two new COVID-19 cases in Premier League

Two individuals from two Premier League clubs have tested positive for coronavirus after a second batch of testing.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

A-League plans to resume in July

The FFA, A-League clubs and the PFA have reached an agreement to restart the A-League season in July, pending the approval of broadcaster Fox Sports.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Deeney’s family abused over EPL stance

Watford forward Troy Deeney says his family has been copping abuse after he raised doubts over an EPL return amid the pandemic.

AAP Newswire