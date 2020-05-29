AAP Soccer

United hero Giggs wants to copy Liverpool

By AAP Newswire

Ryan Giggs - AAP

Manchester United great Ryan Giggs wants to add a touch of runaway league leaders Liverpool's style to his Wales side.

Nobody has made more appearances for the Old Trafford giants than the 46-year-old, having represented the club 963 times between 1990 and deciding to hang up his boots to focus on coaching in 2014.

Giggs models a lot of his management on Sir Alex Ferguson, particularly when it comes to standards and discipline, and learned a lot working as assistant manager to Louis van Gaal.

But the United great highlighted the work being done by Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) and Juergen Klopp (Liverpool) at the club's rivals, with the latter on the brink of an impressive Premier League triumph that has the Wales manager making notes.

"With the obvious pause in the season because of Covid-19, I think there's a lot of questions still to be answered," Giggs said.

"But I think what we have seen this year is Liverpool are a fantastic team, managed by a great coach Juergen Klopp and, it pains me to say it as a United fan, but they have been fantastic this season.

"Obviously they'll go on and, whatever way it is, they'll win the league and deserve it.

"They've had two brilliant seasons actually, last year pushing Man City all the way. They're a great team to watch.

"There were certain things that I've taken out of the way that Liverpool play, and taking it on to the way that I want to do with Wales.

"Hopefully United will bridge that gap and catch them up. But you have to give credit where credit is due and Liverpool have been fantastic this season."

