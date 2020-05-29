AAP Soccer

Premier League set for return on June 17

By AAP Newswire

The Premier League will return to action on June 17, more than three months after the season was halted due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Representatives from all 20 clubs met on Thursday, 24 hours after teams agreed to the second phase of restarting the 2019/20 campaign with players working in larger groups.

Squads were only allowed to restart practice sessions in small groups last week but contact and tackling is now allowed between players.

Four individuals connected to three clubs tested positive for coronavirus in the league's third round of testing, with 1008 staff from Premier League clubs tested.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said the date is not set in stone and fixtures would only be fulfilled if it was completely safe to do so.

"This date cannot be confirmed until we have met all the safety requirements needed, as the health and welfare of all participants and supporters is our priority," Masters said.

Fans will not be present in the grounds and for the first time since 1988 the free-to-air BBC will show live, top-flight football on its screens.

"Sadly, matches will have to take place without fans in stadiums, so we are pleased to have come up with a positive solution for supporters to be able to watch all the remaining 92 matches," Masters said.

"The Premier League and our clubs are proud to have incredibly passionate and loyal supporters.

"It is important to ensure as many people as possible can watch the matches at home."

The four teams that have games in hand will restart the season with relegation-threatened Aston Villa hosting Sheffield United and Manchester City taking on Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

A full fixture list will then be played on the weekend of June 19-21

Liverpool lead the table by 25 points and need just two wins from their final nine matches to win a first league title in 30 years.

Things are much tighter at the foot of the table with Norwich chasing the pack with 21 points, Aston Villa on 25, then Bournemouth, Watford and West Ham all on 27.

Victory for Villa over the Blades would take them out of the bottom three and above Watford and West Ham with the Hornets slipping into the relegation zone.

The news of a return date looks encouraging for the Championship, where only three positive results were returned from 1030 tests.

Blackburn captain Elliott Bennett and two unnamed Fulham players tested positive.

The German Bundesliga made a successful return two weeks ago and the La Liga in Spain will resume from June 12 with the derby between Sevilla and Real Betis lined up for the first fixture.

It was announced by the Italian government on Thursday that Serie A would resume on June 20.

