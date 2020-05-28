A-League stakeholders locked in stalemate

Football's key stakeholders remain bunkered down in negotiations to restart the A-League season.

The NRL returns this week while the AFL will resume its season on June 11, with both competitions back in full training.

But A-League clubs are yet to resume training, while the season restart has not been locked in.

The most pressing issue is ensuring players are signed up for the remainder of the competition, which was suspended in late March with a handful of regular-season rounds plus finals remaining.

Almost half of the contracted players in the competition are due to become free agents after May 31.

The FFA, clubs and the Professional Footballers Australia (PFA) are working towards signing off on a deal for short-term contract extensions to cover the remaining games.

The PFA declined to comment when contacted by AAP.

The season is expected to be completed in a NSW hub, but newcomers Western United would likely play remaining games against fellow Victorian clubs Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City in Melbourne before the three clubs relocate.

Wellington Phoenix would also need to complete a 14-day quarantine period before being cleared to play.

Former Sydney FC and Melbourne Heart goalkeeper Clint Bolton queried the wisdom of aiming to complete the remaining games in a condensed fashion.

"To try and squeeze a lot of games into a short period of time - which a lot of these players aren't particularly used to in season, off the back of a short lead-in ... it's just got disaster written all over it," Bolton said on SEN.

FFA chief executive James Johnson has previously flagged plans to complete the season by the end of August.

Negotiations with broadcaster Fox Sports could also hold up signing off plans to complete the season.

Nine newspapers reported Fox Sports won't agree to broadcast the final rounds without significant cuts to the remaining three years of its contract with the league.

"Who knows if the season gets up and running unless FFA come to the party with Fox?" Bolton said.

"It might not get across the line. It seems to me like Fox Sports are holding football in this country to ransom at the moment."