AAP Soccer

Deeney’s family abused over EPL stance

By AAP Newswire

Troy Deeney - AAP

1 of 1

Watford striker Troy Deeney says his family has suffered personal and online abuse after his decision not to return to training last week.

Deeney has declined to take part in the resumption of training, after the stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic, citing his son's breathing difficulties.

The 31-year-old striker, whose club are in 17th place and face a battle against relegation when the Premier League resumes, had also raised questions about Project Restart and safety for players, as did Newcastle United's Danny Rose who said players were being treated like "lab rats".

"In a time where it's all about mental health and everyone says: 'Speak up, speak out, please speak,'... For example, Danny Rose spoke out, and I spoke out and we just get absolutely hammered and battered for it," Deeney said in an interview with CNN Sport.

"It's not just us that gets it. My missus gets direct messages and you'll be walking down the street and people will be like: 'Oh, I'm at work, you go back to work'," he added.

"My concerns were purely for family reasons. I have a five-month-old son who's got breathing difficulties. So, for me, I needed more questions answered, with a bit more authority and at the start, they couldn't really do that," Deeney said.

Deeney has now got access to more information.

"I've been fortunate enough to speak to Professor Jonathan van Tam, who works with the government," he said.

"He's been doing very, very good research and a lot of goodwill on his part to tell me, ultimately, that I'm going to be looked after, as best as they can.

"And ultimately there is going to be some form of risk for all of us going back to work," Deeney added.

Latest articles

Sport

Building a Nagambie netball dynasty

After falling a game short in its charge for the flag last season, further consistency will be key to Nagambie’s return to the decider.

Meg Saultry
Sport

Our Game: Women’s stories shaping sport - Erin Blachford

McPherson Media Group has partnered with Valley Sport to bring you Our Game: Women’s Stories Shaping Sport highlighting the brilliant and often under-appreciated, contributions females of the region make to their sporting clubs and organisations, on...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Photos | Local croquet club welcomes back fans to the courts

Shepparton Croquet Club has been able to return to its courts after the relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions in recent weeks. Following the guidelines imposed by Victorian Croquet Association, the club returned to the lush green courts this week...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Two new COVID-19 cases in Premier League

Two individuals from two Premier League clubs have tested positive for coronavirus after a second batch of testing.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

FFA seeks hub to complete A-League season

The remainder of the A-League season increasingly looks set to be completed in a tournament-style format in a hub located in NSW, Victoria or Queensland.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Chiellini admires Suarez for biting him

Juventus captain and Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini has revealed in an autobiography he admires Luis Suarez for biting him at the 2014 World Cup,

AAP Newswire