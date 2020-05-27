Bayern close on title with Dortmund win

Joshua Kimmich's long-range chip handed Bayern Munich a 1-0 win over Borussia Dortmund put them on course for a record-extending eighth consecutive Bundesliga title.

Kimmich collected the ball outside the area and chipped it over Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki just before halftime.

It was enough for Bayern to stretch its lead to seven points over Dortmund with six games of the season remaining.

Dortmund had a chance to cut the lead to one point with a win, but Bayern has only dropped points once in the last 11 games.

It was an eerily quiet meeting between the Bundesliga giants as the shouts from players and coaches, and the thud of the ball being kicked around, could be heard clearly in Dortmund's almost-empty 80,000-capacity Westfalenstadion.

The Bundesliga, which resumed after a two-month coronavirus-induced suspension on May 16, is being played without fans and amid strict hygiene measures for the rest of season.

Later on Tuesday, Bayer Leverkusen host Wolfsburg, Borussia Monchengladbach visit Werder Bremen and Eintracht Frankfurt welcome Freiburg.