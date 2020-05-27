AAP Soccer

Bayern close on title with Dortmund win

By AAP Newswire

Bayern - AAP

1 of 1

Joshua Kimmich's long-range chip handed Bayern Munich a 1-0 win over Borussia Dortmund put them on course for a record-extending eighth consecutive Bundesliga title.

Kimmich collected the ball outside the area and chipped it over Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki just before halftime.

It was enough for Bayern to stretch its lead to seven points over Dortmund with six games of the season remaining.

Dortmund had a chance to cut the lead to one point with a win, but Bayern has only dropped points once in the last 11 games.

It was an eerily quiet meeting between the Bundesliga giants as the shouts from players and coaches, and the thud of the ball being kicked around, could be heard clearly in Dortmund's almost-empty 80,000-capacity Westfalenstadion.

The Bundesliga, which resumed after a two-month coronavirus-induced suspension on May 16, is being played without fans and amid strict hygiene measures for the rest of season.

Later on Tuesday, Bayer Leverkusen host Wolfsburg, Borussia Monchengladbach visit Werder Bremen and Eintracht Frankfurt welcome Freiburg.

Latest articles

News

Aboriginal artefacts found in Graytown offer window to the past

For more information, email [email protected] com. au or call 5784 1433

David Rak
News

Slow down when passing emergency vehicles

Local police have warned drivers to slow down when passing emergency services or they will be fined. While passing emergency vehicles displaying flashing lights, motorists must slow to 40 km/h – a rule that was introduced almost three...

David Rak
News

Division one lottery winner sold in Seymour

Twenty Victorian lottery players have had a weekend to remember after their group syndicate entry scored them a division one prize of more than $1.2 million in the weekend’s TattsLotto draw. The group syndicate entry was one of four division one...

David Rak

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Two new COVID-19 cases in Premier League

Two individuals from two Premier League clubs have tested positive for coronavirus after a second batch of testing.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

FFA seeks hub to complete A-League season

The remainder of the A-League season increasingly looks set to be completed in a tournament-style format in a hub located in NSW, Victoria or Queensland.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Stam named new coach of Cincinnati in MLS

Former Netherlands and Manchester United defender Jaap Stam has been named the new FC Cincinnati manager, the MLS club have announced.

AAP Newswire