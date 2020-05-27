Sheringham urges Kane to ponder his future

Former Tottenham striker Teddy Sheringham has told Harry Kane to make sure he does not waste his career.

Kane's future has been the subject of speculation in recent weeks after he suggested that he would leave Spurs if he could not see clear signs of progress.

The England captain has been linked with a move to Manchester United - though the north London club have no intention of selling their star man - while Barcelona are also reported to have shown interest.

Despite competing regularly for a top-four spot and featuring in the Champions League, Spurs are yet to win a trophy since Kane became a first team regular in 2014.

Sheringham made the switch from White Hart Lane to Old Trafford in 1997 in a bid to further his career, ending up with a glut of medals, and says Kane has a decision to make.

"There are similarities (to my situation), but you have to look at where Tottenham are and where they were when I was playing for them," Sheringham told the Football Show on Sky Sports.

"The ambition had been sucked out of the club when I was playing for them.

"We weren't really going places, at least they are getting into the top four, they are challenging for things, they were in the Champions League final not so long ago.

"He has got to weigh up his situation, does he want to leave? Are there going to be top players coming to Tottenham to play with him or is he going to have to go to elsewhere to play with top players?

"At the moment, I would say his career at Tottenham - I know they haven't won anything - but his career has been going steadily forward.

"I think it might be at a crossroads. If they haven't won anything or they don't look like they are going forwards, then there could be changes.

"Harry has only got one career and he wants to win things. My advice would be 'you only get one career, Harry, make sure you make the most of it'."