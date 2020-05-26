AAP Soccer

Popular Brazilian soccer coach Vadao dies

By AAP Newswire

Oswaldo Alvarez, the long-time coach of the Brazilian women's football team, has died at the age of 63.

Vadao, as he was known in his home country, died on Monday at his home in Sao Paulo after a severe illness, FIFA said in a statement.

The coach led his country's women's team to the round of 16 at two World Cup competitions in 2015 and 2019. At the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016, his team came fourth.

Under his leadership in 2014 and 2018, Brazil won the Copa America Feminina, the main competition between Latin American teams.

He also trained many men's clubs in his home country and fostered the careers of Rivaldo and Kaka.

Brazilian women's football star Marta Vieira da Silva paid tribute to her former coach in an Instagram post.

She wrote: "I am so proud to have lived wonderful moments by your side and to have had the opportunity to learn a lot from you. Thank you for everything and rest in peace!"

In a tweet, Brazil's football association praised Vadao as a "loyal professional."

