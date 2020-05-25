AAP Soccer

Augsburg win as coach returns from ban

By AAP Newswire

Augsburg won 3-0 at Schalke in the Bundesliga on Sunday as coach Heiko Herrlich made a victorious debut in the dugout after a trip to buy toothpaste ruled him out of last weekend's game.

A superb free-kick by Eduard Loewen and goals from Noah Sarenren Bazee and Sergio Cordova ended a run of six games without a win for 12th-placed Augsburg as struggling hosts Schalke, in eighth, failed to win for a ninth league match.

"I practise free-kicks a lot in training. "It didn't go very well in the last week of training but luckily in the game it worked," Loewen said.

Schalke's Europa League hopes took a knock with just seven games left after another dreadful display in front of empty stands in Gelsenkirchen, as both sides played their second game since a two-month coronavirus suspension.

Herrlich, appointed in March, took charge of an Augsburg match for the first time having sat out the 2-1 home defeat by Wolfsburg after breaking coronavirus quarantine by going out to purchase items including toothpaste.

Later on Sunday, faltering RB Leipzig try to boost their outside title hopes at Mainz while Cologne host Fortuna Dusseldorf in a local derby.

