Augsburg win as coach returns from ban

Augsburg won 3-0 at Schalke in the Bundesliga on Sunday as coach Heiko Herrlich made a victorious debut in the dugout after a trip to buy toothpaste ruled him out of last weekend's game.

A superb free-kick by Eduard Loewen and goals from Noah Sarenren Bazee and Sergio Cordova ended a run of six games without a win for 12th-placed Augsburg as struggling hosts Schalke, in eighth, failed to win for a ninth league match.