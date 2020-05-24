AAP Soccer

World Cup in Oz a game-changer: FFA boss

By AAP Newswire

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup - AAP

1 of 1

FFA boss James Johnson says hosting the Women's World Cup in 2023 would be a game-changer for Australian sport.

FIFA, world football's governing body, is scheduled to announce who will host the tournament next month with Australia putting in a joint bid with New Zealand.

South American nations Brazil and Colombia, as well as Asian women's football powerhouse Japan, are the other countries in the running.

Johnson says sport in Australia will never be the same if FFA's hosting bid is successful.

"I think it would change the entire sporting landscape of Australia," Johnson told ABC's News Breakfast.

"It would extend beyond football.

"We would have more than one billion people from all over the world who will be watching women's football played on our shores.

"You're going to see the impact, not just in Australia as well, I would say also in the Asia-Pacific region because this will be the first time we've had a major football senior event that would be played in the Asia-Pacific region."

The FIFA council will conduct an online meeting on June 25 to vote on the bids, with technical evaluation reports set to be published earlier in the month.

Johnson said he was confident the way the Australian and New Zealand governments had handled the COVID-19 crisis would prove beneficial when the bids are assessed.

"Our governments have done a fantastic job handling the pandemic," he said.

"We have had to work as football governing bodies very closely with our governments and FIFA have noticed that and I think they will see us as a safe pair of hands."

Latest articles

News

VCE exam timeframe sooner than expected

BECAUSE students have gone back to school earlier than expected, Victorian Certificate of Education (VCE) examinations will start in early November. Minister for Education James Merlino announced VCE exams will begin in the week commencing November...

Alex Gretgrix
News

Echuca and Kyabram to get Kmart Hub stores

WESFARMERS is cutting back on it’s struggling Target business, confirming it will close a number of stores across the country. The retailing conglomerate will shut up to 75 Target stores and convert another 92 to Kmart stores in a massive...

Alex Gretgrix
News

Former Echuca man believed dead, coroner finds

A CORONER has found that a former Echuca man who went missing almost six years ago died at that time. According to ACM, the 44-year-old Aboriginal man was living in Swan Hill on September 4, 2014, when his cousin spoke to him in the early afternoon...

Ivy Jensen

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

No offers for Adelaide A-League ace McGree

Adelaide United have dismissed a media report that linked star midfielder Riley McGree with a $5 million transfer to a European club.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Dortmund run riot as Bundesliga returns

The German Bundesliga became the first of football’s big five leagues in Europe to return to action on Saturday, and Dortmund began where they left off.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Two new COVID-19 cases in Premier League

Two individuals from two Premier League clubs have tested positive for coronavirus after a second batch of testing.

AAP Newswire