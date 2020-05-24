AAP Soccer

WC winner Gotze to leave Borussia Dortmund

By AAP Newswire

Borussia Dortmund 's Mario Gotze. - AAP

Mario Gotze will leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of his contract this summer, the club's sporting director Michael Zorc has said.

The 27-year-old midfielder, a Germany international, has managed only six starts for the club this season and was an unused substitute in Saturday's 2-0 win at Wolfsburg.

Gotze, who netted the winner for Germany in the 2014 World Cup final, is in his second spell with Dortmund after a three-year stint at Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich.

Zorc said in quotes on the club's official Twitter account: "We will part ways with Mario Gotze this summer.

"It was a mutual and respectful decision. Mario is a great man."

