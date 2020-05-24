Dortmund win to pile pressure on Bayern

Borussia Dortmund kept up their title challenge with a 2-0 win at Wolfsburg on Saturday as the Bundesliga continued with the second round of fixtures without fans following the coronavirus suspension.

Leaders Bayern Munich can restore a four-point advantage over Dortmund with a home victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the day's late game with the the top two meeting in Dortmund on Tuesday.

Kai Havertz again scored twice in a 3-1 away success as Bayer Leverkusen went above opponents Borussia Monchengladbach into third.

Second-bottom Werder Bremen won 1-0 at Freiburg - their first league win since mid January - and bottom side Paderborn drew 1-1 with Hoffenheim.

The behind-closed-door games featured the same strict hygiene protocols as last weekend with players appearing to be a little less hands-on in their celebrations after criticism that some had not stuck to the no-hugging guidelines in the first matches back.

Dortmund look to have suffered little from the two-month pause judging by Saturday's display and their 4-0 hammering of derby rivals Schalke last weekend when the German top flight became the first major European league to return amid the pandemic.

The game, which began with a minute's silence for those who have died from Covid-19, went largely without chances until the 31st minute when Raphael Guerreiro slotted in at the far post.

Dortmund were on the back foot but sealed the victory on the break when substitute Jadon Sancho set up Achraf Hakimi on 78 minutes, prompting players to embrace against the recommendations. Wolfsburg's Felix Klaus was later dismissed for a studs-up challenge.

Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji said: "That was tough work. We had to defend well for a long time. I was very happy when we got the second goal. Two goals and none conceded. that is very positive."

Dortmund were left hoping Mats Hummels is fit to face former club Bayern in Tuesday's crunch title clash

The centre-back did not come out for the second half with Emre Can taking his place in defence despite being a midfielder with Dortmund stretched at the back.

"Mats Hummels has problems with his Achilles tendon. He has had this for some time now, even in training. But we hope that he will be able to play again on Tuesday," Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said.

Gladbach were supported by thousands of cardboard cut-outs in their game but it did not help initially as Havertz clipped in following a neat Leverkusen move.

"It doesn't add to the mood, but it creates a certain atmosphere. A super idea," Gladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer said of the cut-outs.

Marcus Thuram levelled in style after the break but Leverkusen were soon awarded a debatable penalty - just after Gladbach had a shout denied - and Havertz converted despite Yann Sommer getting his fingertips to it. It was the Germany midfielder's fourth goal in two games and Sven Bender made the game safe late on.

Bremen's Leonardo Bittencourt netted with a fine finish from just outside the area on 19 minutes against Freiburg, for whom Socceroo Brandon Borrello was an unused substitute. The win left Florian Kohfeldt's Bremen just two points behind Fortuna Dusseldorf in the relegation play-off spot.

Kohfeldt thought his side had blown the three points late on when Philipp Bargfrede was sent off and Freiburg scored from the subsequent free-kick - but Nils Petersen was ruled offside after video review.

Absent Paderborn fans were allowed to put up a banner ahead of kick-off reading: "Football without fans is nothing."

Football without defence is also a problem with both sides trading early goals after big mistakes in the backline.

Paderborn are now nine points from absolute safety with just seven games left.

Three games are on Sunday. Schalke face Augsburg, faltering RB Leipzig aim to boost their dwindling title hopes at Mainz and Cologne welcome Dusseldorf in another derby which fans can only see on television.