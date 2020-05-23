AAP Soccer

Hertha rout Union in Bundesliga derby

By AAP Newswire

Hertha's Vedad Ibisevic (r). - AAP

1 of 1

Hertha Berlin scored three times in nine minutes to stun Union Berlin 4-0 in the Bundesliga city derby on Friday, and this time around their players also observed social distancing rules after the goals.

Veteran forward Vedad Ibisevic headed the opener in the 51st, set up Dodi Lukebakio for the second a minute later, and also Mateus Cunha for the third on the hour. Dedryck Boyata wrapped up matters in the 77th.

Played behind closed doors, the result lifted Hertha one place up to 10th on 34 points from 27 games while promoted Union, who won the reverse fixture in November 1-0 thanks to a late penalty, stayed 12th on 30 points.

Hertha had come under fire weeks ago over a social media video from now suspended forward Solomon Kalou suggesting various social distancing violations, and again for too much contact between players in celebrating their 3-0 win last weekend at Hoffenheim.

The German Football League had reminded clubs that embraces and other close contacts are off-limits, and they behaved themselves on Friday with elbow rubs and other "safe" celebratory moves.

Hertha, who left out Socceroos forward Mathew Leckie, made it two wins in a row in the league restart under new coach Bruno Labbadia who replaced Alexander Nouri during the coronavirus-related two-months break.

They are four points ahead of number 12 Union, who had won the first game 1-0 in their home stadium but nowe lost for the second straight time, following a 2-0 defeat against leaders Bayern Munich.

