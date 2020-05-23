Hertha rout Union in Bundesliga derby

5370537724001

Hertha Berlin scored three times in nine minutes to stun Union Berlin 4-0 in the Bundesliga city derby on Friday, and this time around their players also observed social distancing rules after the goals.

Veteran forward Vedad Ibisevic headed the opener in the 51st, set up Dodi Lukebakio for the second a minute later, and also Mateus Cunha for the third on the hour. Dedryck Boyata wrapped up matters in the 77th.