AAP Soccer

Premier League confident over June restart

By AAP Newswire

Liverpool FC - AAP

1 of 1

The English Premier League is "as confident as we can be" about England's top-flight soccer league restarting in June, according to its chief executive Richard Masters.

The EPL has been suspended since March 13 amid the COVID-19 crisis and June 12 has been identified as a possible date to restart. Players returned to training in small groups this week.

Among the top European leagues only the Bundesliga has resumed.

"We've taken the first step," Masters told the BBC on Friday.

"It's great for everybody, including the fans, to see our players back on the training ground."

Masters said that the EPL remains flexible on the date of resumption, contingency plans were needed and "curtailment" was still an option.

"We wouldn't have taken the first step to get back to training if we weren't convinced we had created a very safe environment for our players," he said.

"It is the first step and we have to be sure when we go to contact training we have completed those processes.

"We have done everything we possibly can to make return to training as safe as possible," he added.

"We think it is safe to return. We have to respect players' decisions not to return to training. I would be comfortable to return to training."

Liverpool are top of the table with a 25-point lead over Manchester City.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said on Wednesday that the return of contact training in elite sports could get government approval "later this week".

Latest articles

Management

After six decades in the industry, this dairy farmer is going out on top

THE SIX decades Bernie McManus has spent in the dairy industry might be coming to an end but the 73-year-old is certainly going out on top. His Bercar Jersey herd is currently ranked number two in DataGene’s recently released Australian Breeding...

Dairy News
Management

Dairy journey from Ukraine to Australia

AUSTRALIA’S DAIRY industry has often looked across the world to fill on-farm positions but not many make the trek from Ukraine. Alex Bohdanov and his partner Ivanna Tsybenko have, and they are setting up home on Brian McLaren’s Woolsthorpe dairy...

Dairy News
Management

Churning change in processing dream

TWELVE MONTHS ago, the owners of Gippsland Jersey were notified the milk factory they were using would no longer be able to process their milk. “Having our own processing facility has always been part of the Gippsland Jersey dream,” co-owner...

Dairy News

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

No offers for Adelaide A-League ace McGree

Adelaide United have dismissed a media report that linked star midfielder Riley McGree with a $5 million transfer to a European club.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Dortmund run riot as Bundesliga returns

The German Bundesliga became the first of football’s big five leagues in Europe to return to action on Saturday, and Dortmund began where they left off.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Talks ongoing over ending English WSL

The English Football Association it is in discussion with clubs in the Women’s Super League about cutting short the season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire