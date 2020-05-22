AAP Soccer

Henderson feels ‘safe’ as Liverpool train

By AAP Newswire

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson. - AAP

1 of 1

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson says he feels "very safe" at Liverpool's Melwood training ground during the first phase of a gradual return towards a Premier League restart.

Liverpool's players began non-contact training in small groups this week and Henderson is happy that everything has been done to ensure players are as safe as possible.

"I feel very comfortable with all the measures that the Premier League and the club have put in place, along with my team-mates," Henderson told Sky.

"They're doing everything they can to make it as safe as possible.

"We do feel comfortable and that's why we're here training. I feel very safe at the training ground, otherwise I wouldn't be here."

Some EPL players have opted not to return to non-contact training due to concerns over safety for themselves and their families and says

And Henderson added: "I fully respect their opinion. Everyone is in a different situation at home and, ultimately, if you don't feel comfortable you shouldn't feel forced or pressured to come into work."

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber also insists players have to feel confident about their safety and they must be comfortable speaking out about any coronavirus fears.

Watford captain Troy Deeney said he would not return to protect his family, including his five-month-old son who has breathing difficulties, while Chelsea's N'Golo Kante opted to miss training on Wednesday.

All players at Brighton - for whom Socceroos Mat Ryan and Aaron Mooy play for - have returned to limited training and Barber believes they should not be silent during the coronavirus crisis.

"We've done the best we can to make sure that our players have not only been involved in every step of the process but also have been free to speak their own mind on the process either privately or publicly," he said.

Latest articles

News

Heavy rains hit region overnight

Downpours and thunderstorms moved through the Goulburn Valley region on Tuesday night. Shepparton received its highest amount of rainfall this month at 13.8 mm overnight on May 19, with barely any rainfall in the days preceding. In the 24 hours to...

Country News
News

Australia’s government farm support is among the lowest of OECD countries

A briefing paper released by the Australian Farm Institute and GrainGrowers regarding the effects of global market uncertainty highlights that Australia’s government farm support is among the lowest of OECD countries, and has been steadily...

Rodney Woods
News

Have your say on Mobile Black Spot Program

People living in rural and regional Australia have another month to have their say on the design of the next round of the Federal Government’s Mobile Black Spot Program. Federal Member for Farrar Sussan Ley said when the outcomes of round five of...

Country News

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

No offers for Adelaide A-League ace McGree

Adelaide United have dismissed a media report that linked star midfielder Riley McGree with a $5 million transfer to a European club.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Dortmund run riot as Bundesliga returns

The German Bundesliga became the first of football’s big five leagues in Europe to return to action on Saturday, and Dortmund began where they left off.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Talks ongoing over ending English WSL

The English Football Association it is in discussion with clubs in the Women’s Super League about cutting short the season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire