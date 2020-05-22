Henderson feels ‘safe’ as Liverpool train

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson says he feels "very safe" at Liverpool's Melwood training ground during the first phase of a gradual return towards a Premier League restart.

Liverpool's players began non-contact training in small groups this week and Henderson is happy that everything has been done to ensure players are as safe as possible.

"I feel very comfortable with all the measures that the Premier League and the club have put in place, along with my team-mates," Henderson told Sky.

"They're doing everything they can to make it as safe as possible.

"We do feel comfortable and that's why we're here training. I feel very safe at the training ground, otherwise I wouldn't be here."

Some EPL players have opted not to return to non-contact training due to concerns over safety for themselves and their families and says

And Henderson added: "I fully respect their opinion. Everyone is in a different situation at home and, ultimately, if you don't feel comfortable you shouldn't feel forced or pressured to come into work."

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber also insists players have to feel confident about their safety and they must be comfortable speaking out about any coronavirus fears.

Watford captain Troy Deeney said he would not return to protect his family, including his five-month-old son who has breathing difficulties, while Chelsea's N'Golo Kante opted to miss training on Wednesday.

All players at Brighton - for whom Socceroos Mat Ryan and Aaron Mooy play for - have returned to limited training and Barber believes they should not be silent during the coronavirus crisis.

"We've done the best we can to make sure that our players have not only been involved in every step of the process but also have been free to speak their own mind on the process either privately or publicly," he said.