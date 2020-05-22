AAP Soccer

Bruce ‘in dark’ over Newcastle takeover

By AAP Newswire

Newcastle coach Steve Bruce - AAP

1 of 1

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce says he is 'in the dark' about a proposed Saudi-backed takeover of the English Premier League club but would hope to stay on under any new owners.

Former Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez, who took Liverpool to Champions League glory in 2005, and ex-Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino are seen as contenders for the job if a deal goes through.

A group with an expected 80 per cent investment from Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF have made a reported STG300 million ($A557 million) pound bid to buy United from British businessman Mike Ashley.

"I have a wonderful working relationship with (Newcastle managing director) Lee Charnley and he told me, 'when there's something to tell you, Steve, I'll tell you'," Bruce said on Thursday.

"We've left it at that and gone back to work. I'm in the dark like most other people, and for that, I'm glad, really, because I can't comment on it."

Bruce, who arrived in July 2019 after Benitez failed to agree a contract extension with Ashley, said he would like to see Newcastle given the resources to challenge the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

He would also love to be part of it.

"To be in a position where you're actually challenging, and you have a good enough team as Newcastle did in 1995 and under Sir Bobby Robson as well, then it would be wonderful," said Bruce. "I'd back myself, of course I would.

"Whether you're managing in the lower division or you're right at the top, it's about getting the best out of what you've got. And if you can do that, I'd back myself to have a crack at it. I'd be confident that I'd be able to do it."

Newcastle are 13th in the league with matches suspended.

Latest articles

National

Parents urged to rethink lockdown drinking

Stressed parents are being urged to change drinking habits during the COVID-19 lockdown, with one in five drinking daily or every other day in front of kids.

AAP Newswire
National

Man arrested after car hits Sydney shop

A 51-year-old driver has been arrested and people as young as 13 have been treated for injuries after a car ploughed into a hijab shop in Sydney.

AAP Newswire
National

Tasmania in ‘good place’ with virus fight

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein is pleased with the state’s progress in limiting the spread of coronavirus but says calls to open borders are premature.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

No offers for Adelaide A-League ace McGree

Adelaide United have dismissed a media report that linked star midfielder Riley McGree with a $5 million transfer to a European club.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Dortmund run riot as Bundesliga returns

The German Bundesliga became the first of football’s big five leagues in Europe to return to action on Saturday, and Dortmund began where they left off.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Talks ongoing over ending English WSL

The English Football Association it is in discussion with clubs in the Women’s Super League about cutting short the season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire