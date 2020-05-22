AAP Soccer

Officials eyeing way to complete FA Cup

By AAP Newswire

Manchester United. - AAP

The Football Association remains committed to completing the final three rounds of the FA Cup if the English professional game can safely restart amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The FA's chief executive Mark Bullingham is understood to have told FA Council members at a meeting on Thursday that the intention remains to wrap up the knockout competition alongside Premier League action.

However, whether the cup final would be the last domestic match in the 2019-20 season was not mentioned.

The competition had reached the quarter-final stage when professional football was suspended on March 13.

Bullingham is understood to have told the members that the quarter-finals could be played on a home-and-away basis if the Government and emergency services give their approval for the season to resume that way, and that the semi-finals and final would be behind closed doors at Wembley.

