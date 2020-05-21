Chelsea’s Kante won’t train over COVID-19

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante was allowed to miss training on Wednesday after expressing concerns over the safety of a return to action amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kante trained on Tuesday as Chelsea and a number of other Premier League clubs resumed non-contact sessions in the first major step towards a resumption of games.

However, the France international missed Wednesday's session with the full backing of the club and manager Frank Lampard.

It is unclear when Kante will train again.

His decision came after six people tested positive for COVID-19 after the first round of Premier League testing this week.

Those positive tests included Watford defender Adrian Mariappa and Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan.

Mariappa and two other Hornets staff tested positive and the 33-year-old had no idea how he caught the virus.

"Ever since I got my positive result back on Tuesday, I've been scratching my head to try to work out how I might have got coronavirus," Mariappa told the Telegraph.

"It was a big surprise because I haven't really left the house, apart from some exercise and the odd walk with the kids.

"I've not had any symptoms and I've felt as fit as ever, probably fitter because I've been working really hard."

Watford captain Troy Deeney has already said he would not return to training to protect the health of his family, with the club posting pictures of some of the squad back at the training ground on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire said he has no issues on his return to training at the club's facilities in Carrington.

"It's our first day back, but it seems so safe and everyone is respecting it so well, so long may that continue and I'm sure no one will have any problems," the defender told his club's website on Wednesday.

"You've got a lot of space, big areas, not going really close to anyone... It's obviously strange and something that we're not used to but... I think it's good mentally as well to come into the training ground and get used to the surroundings again."

English soccer was halted in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic but clubs can now train in small groups as part of the Premier League's 'Project Restart', which envisages a return to play in June.