Giroud, Caballero extend Chelsea contracts

Chelsea have extended the contracts of striker Olivier Giroud and goalkeeper Willy Caballero for another season.

The France World Cup winner has agreed to stay on at the English Premier League side for the 2020-2021 season after impressing manager Frank Lampard.

"Since I have been back at Chelsea, Olivier has been brilliant as a professional and as a man in general," Lampard told the English Premier League club's website.

"He has great qualities to help the squad both on and off the pitch, not only with his talent, but with the example he sets every day and the experience he brings to our young squad. I am very pleased that will continue next season."

Giroud, who signed for Chelsea from Arsenal in January 2018, said he was delighted to extend his stay.

"I can't wait to get back to playing and enjoying competitive football with my teammates," he said.

"I'm looking forward to wearing the Chelsea shirt again, especially in front of our fans at a full Stamford Bridge, whenever it is safe to do so."

Caballero has played second-fiddle to goalkeeper Kepa for much of this season, but Lampard said he was important to the squad.

"I trust in Willy, he trains brilliantly and is a great professional," Lampard said.

"He stepped into the team earlier this year and showed his quality, and his experience is invaluable in the dressing room."