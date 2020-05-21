AAP Soccer

Italian Serie A season to end on August 20

By AAP Newswire

The Italian Serie A - AAP

1 of 1

Italy's football federation wants to complete the Serie A season currently interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic on August 20 so that the next season can start in early September.

The ruling body conducted a teleconference on Wednesday, a day after the government called a meeting for next week to possibly set a June date for the restart the season that was halted in early March.

"The FIGC has expressed its will to restart and complete the professional leagues, setting August 20 for the closure of Serie A, B and C competition. The 2020-21 season will start on September 1," a statement read.

The ruling body has also considered scenarios for a possible new interruption of the leagues due to renewed cases of infection or a worsening of the pandemic.

It would then consider either playoffs or would set criteria to determine promotions and relegations to wrap up the leagues.

No decision has been taken about continuation of the women's Serie A league, while all amateur competitions have been cancelled, with decisions about their outcomes to be taken by June 30.

Hopes for a restart of a closed-doors season were boosted Tuesday after the government allowed team training and invited by the footbaall federation and league bodies to a meeting on May 28.

Latest articles

News

Oils have positive effects

Before the pandemic, Barrabill House residents eagerly anticipated a special treat following the arrival of volunteer Leonie Cashmere. Leonie is originally from the Gold Coast, where she spent time volunteering and running workshops for the...

David Rak
News

The Red Shield Appeal goes digital

After more than 55 years of tradition, The Salvation Army’s annual Red Shield Appeal will move digital this year, with what is hoped to be Australia’s biggest Digital Doorknock Appeal.

David Rak
News

Seymour’s Riding for the Disabled looking forward to resuming lessons

Riding for Disabled Seymour is thanking the community for its support after it was the victim of theft earlier this year.

David Rak

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

No offers for Adelaide A-League ace McGree

Adelaide United have dismissed a media report that linked star midfielder Riley McGree with a $5 million transfer to a European club.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Dortmund run riot as Bundesliga returns

The German Bundesliga became the first of football’s big five leagues in Europe to return to action on Saturday, and Dortmund began where they left off.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Talks ongoing over ending English WSL

The English Football Association it is in discussion with clubs in the Women’s Super League about cutting short the season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire