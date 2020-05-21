AAP Soccer

Qatar promises affordable 2022 World Cup

By AAP Newswire

Qatar World Cup logo - AAP

1 of 1

Qatar has pledged to put on an "affordable" World Cup in two-and-a-half years' time with a post-pandemic global recession looming.

The tournament is due to kick off in November 2022, something which was causing fixture schedulers of domestic leagues in Europe a headache even before the coronavirus crisis forced the suspension of their competitions.

Hassan Al Thawadi, the secretary general of the supreme committee for delivery and legacy of Qatar 2022, says his organisation plans to speak to others hosting sporting events, such as Tokyo 2020, to share ideas.

But he admits a recession which inhibits the ability of football fans to travel to the Middle East is "a concern" for him and his colleagues.

"There are significant implications for employment, livelihoods, and the problem we have today is, what is recovery going to look like?" he told the LeadersWeek.direct conference.

"It's all right now unclear. We are entering into a recession, and there is no doubt there is a concern about the global economy and the ability of fans to afford travel and afford coming and celebrating the World Cup.

"We have always said from day one this will be an affordable tournament; we want anyone who wants to be able to come to the World Cup to be able to come.

"We demonstrated that during the Club World Cup when we engaged with fans from all the different clubs, that the whole travel experience was affordable in terms of flights, in terms of accommodation.

"We're trying to understand what the recovery is going to look like, and we're still committed to a balance between an affordable World Cup and at the same time a price range which is functional for the industry and for service providers. That is one of the concerns that we have."

Al Thawadi said the 2017 blockade of Qatar by other Middle East nations such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates had not had an impact on preparations for the tournament, and had made the country "more resilient".

Latest articles

News

Shepparton hairdresser retires after 57 years on the job

After 57 years in the business, Shepparton’s Graham Mitchell knows hairdressing is so much more than cutting and colouring hair. It’s about sharing life with locals — the tears, the triumphs and the truly terrific hairdos. Just ask his...

Charmayne Allison
News

Write a letter to become a part of Australia’s history

Would you like to be a part of Australia’s history? Greater Shepparton locals are being called on to capture this historic moment in time by writing a letter about their experience of the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative launched by Australi...

Morgan Dyer
News

Heavy rains hit region overnight

Downpours and thunderstorms moved through the Goulburn Valley region on Tuesday night. Shepparton received its highest amount of rainfall this month at 13.8 mm overnight on May 19, with barely any rainfall in the days preceding. In the 24 hours to...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

No offers for Adelaide A-League ace McGree

Adelaide United have dismissed a media report that linked star midfielder Riley McGree with a $5 million transfer to a European club.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Dortmund run riot as Bundesliga returns

The German Bundesliga became the first of football’s big five leagues in Europe to return to action on Saturday, and Dortmund began where they left off.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Talks ongoing over ending English WSL

The English Football Association it is in discussion with clubs in the Women’s Super League about cutting short the season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire