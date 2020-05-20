AAP Soccer

Sex doll sanctions loom for FC Seoul

By AAP Newswire

A South Korean soccer club is facing penalties, including expulsion from its own stadium, for putting sex dolls in empty seats during a match last weekend.

The K-League is one of the few soccer leagues operating during the coronavirus pandemic, with games being played in empty stadiums.

FC Seoul's attempts to increase the atmosphere at Seoul World Cup Stadium backfired despite their 1-0 win over Gwangju on Sunday. The club expressed "sincere remorse" as public backlash intensified but initially said it believed it was using regular mannequins - not sex dolls - to mimic a home crowd.

About 25 mannequins, supplied by a local company and dressed in FC Seoul colours, were quickly identified as sex dolls by logos that seemingly referenced the name of an adult toy manufacturer.

Such advertising is in breach of the competition's rules, and K-League officials have referred the matter to a disciplinary committee.

If found guilty, FC Seoul could be fined or have points deducted. The club could also be punished for damaging the prestige of the league at a time when it had been basking in unprecedented international attention.

On May 8, the K-League became the first major soccer league to start playing after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered sports around the world. The opening game attracted 19 million viewers worldwide.

There could be worse to follow for FC Seoul, the 2016 league champions. According to reports, Seoul Facilities Corporation, which operates the stadium, is investigating a potential breach. As part of its lease agreement, the club is required to obtain permission in advance for advertising. By not doing so, it could be expelled from the stadium where it has been based since 2004.

FC Seoul issued another apology on Wednesday as the case continued to dominate sports news.

"We apologise deeply to all those concerned about the unfortunate situation that occurred," the club said. "We will review our internal procedures to ensure this does not happen again."

