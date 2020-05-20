AAP Soccer

Klopp unfazed by playing in empty stadiums

By AAP Newswire

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp believes playing in empty stadiums should take nothing away from teams if the Premier League gets the go-ahead to resume.

Top-flight players will return to training this week after the clubs voted unanimously to do so at a shareholders' meeting on Monday, the first significant step in the return to play protocols.

Any possibility of the league restarting sometime next month will be behind closed doors.

While Klopp acknowledged losing the Anfield faithful was not ideal, the German is certain the standards his players showed before coronavirus led to football being suspended in this country in mid March will remain the same.

He said on Liverpool's official website: "The perfect package of football is a full, packed Anfield stadium, two really good teams, big fight, super goals and at the end Liverpool win.

"That's the perfect matchday. So, a lot of these things are possible but Anfield will not be packed for a while. So that's what we have to accept.

"When we start, it goes really again for everything. The competition will make the intensity."

Liverpool were a mammoth 25 points clear of Manchester City when the league was halted on March 13 and the Reds need just a further two victories to secure a first ever Premier League title.

