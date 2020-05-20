Tough being an Aussie in Europe: Leckie

Unfairly targeted Australian players are paying the price in Europe for their commitment to the Socceroos, winger Mathew Leckie believes.

The 63-cap veteran is currently on the outer at Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin and admits he'll be on the hunt for a new club at the end of the season.

Leckie says his situation is nothing new for an Australian plying their trade professionally in Europe, where national team call-ups often carry a big price.

"Most clubs, they hate when we have to travel for qualifiers or any games because the travelling is so far," Leckie told the Fox Football Podcast.

"Most of the times we're one of the last back and definitely ... sometimes you feel like you come back and people aren't happy with you because you went away.

"I don't understand what they expect."

Leckie cited Australian teammate Brandon Borello's experience as another example of how international duties can undermine a player's status at a European club.

"He was playing for Freiburg and he went over to a camp in Australia and then he wasn't even on the bench," he said.

"It's definitely happened to me a few times.

"We played the first game of the season against Bayern Munich here and we drew one-all and then we had a camp for the national team and I think for the next game I didn't even sit on the bench because I came back on the Thursday.

"It is tough sometimes but, like I said, playing for Australia, I enjoy it more than anything - any club football I've ever played so I'd never stay at the club because the club wants me to."