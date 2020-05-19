AAP Soccer

No offers for Adelaide A-League ace McGree

By AAP Newswire

Riley McGree of Adelaide United - AAP

Adelaide United is open to offers for Riley McGree but bemused by reports that four European clubs are chasing the midfielder for a $5 million transfer.

Football director Bruce Djite says his club is yet to any receive expressions of interest for the 21-year-old, who has dominated the A-League this season.

Turkish newspaper Milliyet is reporting two Turkish clubs, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, are bidding with Scottish giants Rangers and Germany's Fortuna Dusseldorf for the services of McGree.

"It's news to me," Djite told AAP on Tuesday.

"I spoke to Riley last night and (there was) no talk about any Turkish clubs or anything.

"They're welcome to make an approach but I'm reading it like everyone is at the moment."

McGree made his A-League debut for Adelaide in 2015/16 and joined Belgian outfit Club Brugge in 2017.

He was loaned back to the A-League to Newcastle Jets and Melbourne City before Adelaide purchased him from Brugge for an undisclosed fee in July last year.

"I remember telling him 'we're bringing you here not to keep you here for three years, we're bringing you here so you can use it as a springboard to go on to bigger and better things'," Djite said.

"In essence, it was part of the reason we paid a transfer fee to get him, we all thought it was a very good investment.

"There's going to be media reports and the rest but (as of) today, no formal, no informal contact, let alone offers."

McGree captained Australia's under-23 side at the Asian Football Confederation championship qualifying tournament in March last year in Cambodia.

After an incident with a woman during the tournament, McGree was stood down from international football until April this year while his Olyroos teammates Nathaniel Atkinson, Lachlan Wales and Brandon Wilson were banned until August.

Djite said McGree's subsequent performances for Adelaide in a 10-goal season demonstrated great resilience.

"He can take the knocks on the field and off the field, nothing fazes him; that is something that he can be proud of," he said.

And Djite had no doubt McGree had the ability to thrive in Europe and become a Socceroos regular.

"He has got the speed, physically he's very strong - he's more than good enough to go to Europe," he said.

"He's a quality player.

"In my opinion, he's a legitimate national team player, that is clear."

