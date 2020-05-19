Leverkusen ease past Bremen in Bundesliga

The first-ever round of closed doors matches in the German Bundesliga concluded on Monday with Champions League hopefuls Bayer Leverkusen outclassing Werder Bremen 4-1.

Two goals from Kai Havertz, along with Mitchell Weiser and Kerem Demirbay strikes, gave visiting Leverkusen victory at Bremen, who replied briefly through Theodor Gebre Selassie.

Leverkusen stay fifth but move within one point of RB Leipzig in fourth with Borussia Moenchengladbach another point ahead in third.

Havertz has been linked with a move to Chelsea and picked up where he left off before the Bundesliga shutdown by converting two fine headers in the space of five minutes.

The 20-year-old had scored five goals in eight games before the suspension and put himself in the shop window again with another fine display.

Second from bottom Werder remain deep in relegation trouble, five points off the play-off place though holding a game in hand.

However, they will be relieved their return in the coronavirus crisis passed without incident given Bremen politicians had questioned the wisdom of playing at all.

League leaders Bayern Munich have a four-point gap to second placed Borussia Dortmund after a 2-0 win at Union Berlin on Sunday.