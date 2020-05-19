Bid for 10th title next quest for Celtic

Celtic manager Neil Lennon believes his team can look forward to their special 10-in-a-row bid with much of the pressure eased following their ninth consecutive Scottish Premiership title.

Lennon's men earned their latest success after streaking 13 points clear of arch rivals Rangers over what proved to be the final six weeks of the campaign.

Their achievement emulates Jock Stein's all-conquering Hoops side and also the Rangers team of Graeme Souness and then Walter Smith.

History beckons and Lennon admits the prospect of going one better will drive them on whenever next season begins.

The Celtic boss said: "That's a huge motivation for the players. If they needed any extra motivation that would be it.

"I wouldn't say the pressure is off but it's certainly not as intense. They have equalled nine now and going for 10 is something very special and something we can all look forward to."

Before the coronavirus pandemic suspended play, Celtic had scored 89 goals - more than the total they managed in four of their previous eight campaigns - and hit the 80-point mark, higher than the total they finished on in 2013, when Lennon led them to the second title of their winning run.

"We were dominant in the second half of the season," he said. "We dropped two points out of 30, scored a lot of goals and played some great football. We were looking at more than 100 goals, 100 points.

"I have got to pay tribute to the players. Under immense scrutiny and under immense pressure, this is our 11th trophy in a row."

Lennon and his side were doubted in some quarters after losing at home to Rangers on December 29 to leave them just two points ahead with a game more played. "What we didn't do was panic," he added.