Celtic named Scottish football champions

By AAP Newswire

Celtic - AAP

1 of 1

Celtic have been named champions of Scotland after the clubs voted on Monday to end the season early due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Top-flight soccer in Scotland was stopped in March due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

"We would all have rather seen the league season played out on pitches, in stadiums and in front of supporters," Scottish Professional Football League chairman Murdoch MacLennan said.

"COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on sporting competitions around the world and the repercussions will be felt for a long time.

"Scottish Government restrictions and deep concerns for both player and spectator safety left the SPFL with no realistic option but to call the Premiership now and we thank the Premiership clubs for their support on this decision."

Hearts were relegated.

The league statement added that final season placings were decided on a points-per-game basis in matches played to March 13.

A similar system was used to determine final positions in Scotland's three lowest footballing tiers, which voted to end their seasons early in April.

However, the door had been left open for a resumption of the Premiership if and when possible.

Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers were declared winners of the Championship, League One and League Two.

Top-flight Rangers, who finished runners-up, had sought an independent investigation into the SPFL's handling of the season in the wake of the pandemic but clubs last week did not support their request.

The resolution, also backed by Hearts and Stranraer, was put forward after misgivings about how the vote on the SPFL's plan to end the lower leagues early had been carried out.

