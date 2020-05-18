Bayern too good for Union in Bundesliga

AAP Soccer
Bayern too good for Union in BundesligaBy AAP Newswire
German champions Bayern Munich returned to Bundesliga action after the coronavirus suspension with a comfortable 2-0 victory at Union Berlin behind closed doors.
Robert Lewandowski was back from injury to net a 40th-minute penalty for his league-best 26th strike of the campaign on Sunday.
Benjamin Pavard's late header made the win safe for the visitors.
Bayern are four points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who won 4-0 against Schalke on Saturday. The pair meet in a crucial fixture in Dortmund on May 26.
Earlier, Mainz fought back from two goals down to claim a crucial point in the relegation battle with a 2-2 draw at Cologne.
A superb solo goal from Pierre Kunde earned Mainz a deserved share of the spoils in the 72nd minute shortly after Taiwo Awoniyi had brought them back into the game.
Cologne had won eight of their last 11 matches before the season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus.
Mark Uth's early penalty and Florian Kainz's second half header had given them the advantage.
Mainz remain four points clear of Fortuna Dusseldorf in the relegation play-off place while Cologne are midtable.