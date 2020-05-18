AAP Soccer

Arsenal weighing Lacazette reports

By AAP Newswire

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette. - AAP

1 of 1

Arsenal are taking reports striker Alexandre Lacazette inhaled nitrous oxide from a balloon "seriously" and will deal with the matter internally.

The Frenchman, who has been warned about a similar offence previously, was pictured with a balloon in his mouth and is said to have sent a video to friends, according to reports in the British newspaper Daily Star.

An Arsenal spokesman said: "This is a private matter which we are taking seriously. It will be handled internally."

Lacazette was warned by the club in 2018 when more video footage emerged of him inhaling the gas in a nightclub with Gunners team-mates.

It is the second misdemeanour in recent weeks for the striker, having had to be reminded of his responsibilities last month when he was pictured flouting lockdown guidelines by not social distancing while having his car valeted on his driveway.

Latest articles

Other sport

Darwin eye wax shining for cricket return

Darwin cricket will be among the first in the world to return in June and they are waiting to see if the ICC approve umpires shining the ball using wax.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Tendulkar settles with Aussie bat-maker

Sachin Tendulkar has decided to settle his lawsuit against bat-maker Spartan in the Federal Court of Australia.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

England cricketers set for training return

England’s cricketers will return to individual training from Monday as the sport takes its first steps towards a possible resumption.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Green light for Serie A group training

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has given football teams permission to resume training in groups from Monday, but didn’t confirm a Serie A return date.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

World to watch German Bundesliga restart

Germany’s Bundesliga restart on the weekend will showcase the nation’s football to the world, Bayern Munich’s chairman says.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Serie A teams to resume training next week

In a boost to Serie A clubs and fans’ hopes of completing the season, the Italian government will allow teams to train from May 18.

AAP Newswire