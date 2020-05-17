AAP Soccer

European season to finish in August: UEFA

By AAP Newswire

Paris Saint Germain - AAP

1 of 1

UEFA has a plan to finish the 2019-20 season by August, including the Champions League and Europa League campaigns, the European soccer governing body's president Aleksander Ceferin has said.

The majority of European league seasons were suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic but a few leagues have announced plans for a restart in the coming weeks.

The French and Dutch top-flight campaigns have been cancelled but the German Bundesliga restarted on Saturday and Ceferin expects at least 80 per cent of national leagues to finish their seasons.

"We have an idea but we have to wait for the executive committee of UEFA to confirm the dates. I can say that the European season will be finished, if everything is as it is now, in August," Ceferin told beIN Sports.

"As things look now, I'm sure ... that we can finish the European season and this means UEFA competition.

"I think the majority of leagues will finish the season. The ones who will not, it's their decision. But they will still have to play qualifiers if they want to participate in the European UEFA competition."

Both the Champions League and Europa League are yet to complete their last-16 matches.

Paris St Germain, who were declared Ligue 1 champions, are looking to play their Champions League games abroad after the French government said professional sports would not be allowed to return before September.

Euro 2020, scheduled to be hosted in 12 cities across Europe, has been postponed until next year.

Latest articles

AFL

AFL keen to avoid early Derby, Showdown

The AFL hopes to schedule the Derby and Showdown later in the season, rather than holding them in Gold Coast hubs in the first month of the restart.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Police investigating Cats’ Steven injury

Police are investigating after Geelong midfielder Jack Steven was left recovering in hospital after suffering a reported wound to his chest.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Crows breach ‘didn’t help’ AFL: Goyder

AFL chairman Richard Goyder says Adelaide’s training protocol breach didn’t help the AFL’s case for training and travel exemptions in South Australia.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Green light for Serie A group training

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has given football teams permission to resume training in groups from Monday, but didn’t confirm a Serie A return date.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

World to watch German Bundesliga restart

Germany’s Bundesliga restart on the weekend will showcase the nation’s football to the world, Bayern Munich’s chairman says.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Serie A teams to resume training next week

In a boost to Serie A clubs and fans’ hopes of completing the season, the Italian government will allow teams to train from May 18.

AAP Newswire