AAP Soccer

A-League aims for June training return

By AAP Newswire

FFA CEO James Johnson - AAP

1 of 1

A-League teams could resume training in June before the competition aims to complete its season in a hub format by the end of August.

The league has been suspended since late March but Football Federation Australia (FFA) chief executive James Johnson has emphasised the desire to complete the remaining regular-season games, plus finals.

"We'd like the remaining part of the season to be finished by the end of August," Johnson told Fox Sports News.

"The players could be training as early as June as a team and then we've given ourselves that window between June and August to finish the season.

"We're in a little bit of a different situation to the AFL and the NRL in that we only have 27 regular-season matches left and five more play-off matches.

"Starting in August is certainly the very, very latest we'd want to restart but we're hoping that we're going to have players up and running again on the football pitch training from June at the earliest."

Johnson revealed that the FFA is looking at "different types of hub models", flagging a base in either NSW or Victoria.

"The two states we're looking at are NSW and Victoria and it's important from a logistics standpoint that we play in one state so we have (the least) amount of travel across borders as possible," Johnson said.

As a proposed 'bubble' covering Australia and New Zealand is unlikely to be up and running when the season resumes, the lead-up to any restart will need to include time for Wellington Phoenix to move to Australia and complete a quarantine period.

Many A-League players are out of contract from May 31, and the FFA is in discussions with Professional Footballers Australia (PFA) regarding short-term extensions to allow the season to be completed.

"All the players certainly want to get back on the pitch as soon as possible and they'd like to do so with the same teams that we stopped the season with," Johnson said.

"We think - the clubs, the FFA and also the PFA - that this is important from an integrity standpoint."

Latest articles

National

WA workers told return to offices, cafes

Western Australia has recorded no new cases of COVID-19 but a third historical infection has been confirmed, taking the state’s tally to 557.

AAP Newswire
National

Be vigilant as restrictions ease, Tas told

Tasmanians have been warned against complacency as some coronavirus restrictions are eased, with the premier warning carelessness could lead to a second wave.

AAP Newswire
National

Man out of ICU after horror Perth crash

A Perth man remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition after a horror crash that resulted in the death of his pregnant partner and their baby.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

World to watch German Bundesliga restart

Germany’s Bundesliga restart on the weekend will showcase the nation’s football to the world, Bayern Munich’s chairman says.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Serie A teams to resume training next week

In a boost to Serie A clubs and fans’ hopes of completing the season, the Italian government will allow teams to train from May 18.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Green light for Serie A group training

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has given football teams permission to resume training in groups from Monday, but didn’t confirm a Serie A return date.

AAP Newswire