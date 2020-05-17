Spanish clubs given OK for group training

5370537724001

Clubs in Spanish soccer's top two divisions can begin training in small groups from Monday as they move into the third phase of a protocol for resuming activity after disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a source close to the matter has said.

The source said organising body La Liga had informed clubs they could start training in groups of up to 10 players from May 18, following an order issued by the government's department for health on Saturday which modified guidelines for elite athletes.