AAP Soccer

Spanish clubs given OK for group training

By AAP Newswire

Luis Suarez. - AAP

1 of 1

Clubs in Spanish soccer's top two divisions can begin training in small groups from Monday as they move into the third phase of a protocol for resuming activity after disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a source close to the matter has said.

The source said organising body La Liga had informed clubs they could start training in groups of up to 10 players from May 18, following an order issued by the government's department for health on Saturday which modified guidelines for elite athletes.

Players from all top-flight and second division clubs had returned to their training grounds earlier this month, for the first time since all organised soccer in Spain was provisionally suspended in early March due to the pandemic but were only able to conduct individual sessions.

They will move into the penultimate phase of the return to activity on Monday, while full training, phase four, will be allowed once regions enter the second phase of the national state of emergency.

La Liga president Javier Tebas said last week he hoped the season could resume from June 12, but for that to happen all regions where matches are taking place must enter phase two.

The provinces of Madrid and Barcelona are currently in phase zero of the state of emergency, meaning La Liga leaders Barcelona and nearest challengers Real Madrid will be unable to begin matches until restrictions are eased.

Latest articles

Tennis

Kyrgios unloads with Murray in live chat

A drunken Nick Kyrgios has unloaded on some of tennis’ biggest names in an entertaining Instagram Live chat with close mate Andy Murray on Saturday.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

ATP/WTA tours extend tennis suspension

Professional tennis on the ATP and WTA tours has been suspended until August because of the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Djokovic confident of claiming slam record

World No.1 Novak Djokovic is confident of claiming Roger Federer’s record of 20 grand slam titles.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

World to watch German Bundesliga restart

Germany’s Bundesliga restart on the weekend will showcase the nation’s football to the world, Bayern Munich’s chairman says.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Serie A teams to resume training next week

In a boost to Serie A clubs and fans’ hopes of completing the season, the Italian government will allow teams to train from May 18.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Club Brugge declared Belgian champions

Belgium has officially scrapped its soccer season and confirmed Club Brugge as the country’s Pro League champions.

AAP Newswire