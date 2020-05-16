Club Brugge declared Belgian champions

Club Brugge were formally declared Belgian soccer champions on Friday after the country's Pro League confirmed last month's decision to end the season early in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Brugge had a runaway 15 point lead with one match left in the regular season and will take up an automatic spot in next season's Champions League group phase.

The decision made by the Pro League board still had to be ratified by the clubs, who did so at Friday's general assembly.

"The general assembly voted to confirm the standings after 29 rounds as the final outcome of the season," a Pro League statement said.

Ghent, as runners-up, will compete in the preliminary rounds of the Champions League and Sporting Charleroi, Royal Antwerp and Standard Liege all qualify for the Europa League.

It is a 17th title for Brugge and their third in the last five seasons.

Elsewhere on Friday, Austrian league leaders LASK Linz admitted that they had held four training sessions which broke COVID-19 regulations.

The case, which has left the club facing disciplinary action including a possible points deduction, came to light after the other 11 Austrian Bundesliga teams said they had seen videos which showed Linz holding full training sessions.

Coach Valerien Ismael apologised on friday, saying: "It is about four training sessions in which we wanted to gain an impulse.

"That was a mistake but the basic idea was not to gain an advantage. We stand up for our mistake and apologise for it," said the Frenchman.

Bulgaria has cancelled the rest of its second division season and declared leaders CSKA 1948, champions,.

CSKA 1948 were leading city rivals Septemvri by three points, and had also played one match more, when the championship was suspended in mid-March.

A promotion playoff between Septemvri and third-placed Montana will be played and the winner will join CSKA 1948 in the top division, the country's football union (BFU) said on Friday.

The Russian soccer league is to restart on June 21 and intends to pack eight rounds of games into just over one month to finish on July 22.

League president Sergei Pryadkin says all games will be held in empty stadiums.