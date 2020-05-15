Break will help Barcelona in ECL: Messi

Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi believes the enforced break will strengthen his team's chances of winning the Champions League if the competition resumes.

Speaking to Catalonia's leading sports papers El Mundo Deportivo and Sport, Messi said on Friday: "It may be that this break benefits us (Barcelona), let's see if the competitions return and we can find out."

Messi surprised everyone in Spain earlier this year when he said the current Barcelona side did not have what it takes to win the Champions League.

"I never doubted the squad we had and I have no doubt we could still win every competition we are going for but not playing the way that we were playing," he said in Friday's interview.

"Everyone is entitled to their opinion. Mine is based on many years of being lucky enough to play in the Champions League. I know that the way we were playing was not going to be enough to win it."

Messi added he was also looking forward to the return of La Liga, saying he is better off not thinking too much about the risk of being infected by the coronavirus.

Messi and his Barcelona teammates have been back at the club's training ground conducting individual sessions since last week, following La Liga's four-phase protocol for returning to activity since it was halted in March due to the pandemic.

All 11 remaining rounds of fixtures in La Liga will take place without spectators, with President Javier Tebas saying last week matches could start as soon as June 12.

While some players and clubs have spoken out against football returning out of fear of picking up the virus or passing it on to others, Messi said returning to matches was no riskier than leaving home for any other reason.

"There's a risk of infection everywhere, when you leave your house there's a risk, so I think we shouldn't think too much about it because if you do you won't want to go anywhere," Messi told Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo on Friday.

"But we must understand that it's essential we comply with the protocols and follow the prevention measures as much as we can. Returning to training is the first step but we shouldn't get complacent and we must take all precautions necessary."

Messi said he is excited about returning to matches but voiced his opposition to La Liga's proposal for teams to be quarantined together, away from their families, once matches resume.

"Personally I'm looking forward to the competition returning. We know it's going to all be very strange, without anyone in the stands, I've done it before and I found it out," said the Barca captain.

"With regards to being quarantined, the truth is we don't like the idea of being separated from our families at all but we'll have to see what the final plan is."