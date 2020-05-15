AAP Soccer

Socceroos return to action in Bundesliga

By AAP Newswire

Socceroos and Hertha Berlin midfielder Mathew Leckie - AAP

1 of 1

Mathew Leckie and Brandon Borrello are poised to become the first Socceroos to return to European action when the Bundesliga returns this weekend.

Leckie's Hertha Berlin are away to Hoffenheim on Saturday while Borrello will be in the mix as SC Freiburg take on RB Leipzig also on the road at the same time.

Freiburg are eighth while Hertha Berlin are 13th but hold a handy margin on the relegation spots.

Leckie and Borrello will be followed by more than 10 Australians across Europe as the game makes a gradual return during the pandemic.

The Danish Superliga resumes from May 28. Forward Awer Mabil will line up for leaders FC Midtjylland while fringe Socceroos Mustafa Amini and Alex Gersbach play alongside Olyroo Zach Duncan at third-placed AGF Aarhus.

Defender Trent Sainsbury and fringe forward Nikita Rukavytsya will return to action with second-placed Maccabi Haifa when the Israeli Premier League resumes on May 30.

Centre-back Milos Degenek will feature for table-topping Serbian powerhouse Red Star Belgrade on May 30, the first day of the Serbian SuperLiga's resumption.

The Serbian Superliga have another four rounds to play to complete its season.

The Austrian Bundesliga returns on June 2, with teams to play every three days in a bid to finish the season by early July.

Midfielder Jimmy Jeggo could feature on the first day for Austria Wien, while James Holland will be at the heart of table toppers LASK Linz's bid to claim the title.

Out-of-favour striker Tomi Juric's CSKA Sofia return to action in Bulgaria on June 5.

But several Australians will have to bide their time, including Brighton and Hove Albion duo Mat Ryan and Aaron Mooy.

The UK government has given the green light for a June Premier League restart, but fixtures are far from locked in.

Aziz Behich (Istanbul Basaksehir) will have to wait until June 12 for the Turkish Superlig to restart, while striker Apostolos Giannou (AEK Larnaca) does not have a return date, with Cypriot First Division training only due to resume on May 18.

Scotland's lower leagues have been declared on a points-per-game basis and the Scottish Premiership could follow suit, meaning Tom Rogic and Daniel Arzani's Celtic would be crowned champions for the ninth consecutive season.

Latest articles

World

Global coronavirus toll ‘passes 300,000’

Deaths around the world linked to the coronavirus have passed 300,000 according to a Reuters tally, with reported cases approaching 4.5 million.

AAP Newswire
World

Coronavirus cases surge in Brazil, Mexico

Record rises in daily coronavirus cases have been recorded in Brazil and Mexico, where leaders are intensifying attempts to reopen their economies.

AAP Newswire
World

Downer may face scrutiny in US probe

US Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham says a probe will examine the FBI Trump-Russia investigation sparked by Alexander Downer.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Barcelona awarded Spanish women’s title

Barcelona’s women have been declared champions of Spain’s Liga Iberdrola after the remaining fixtures were cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Serie A teams to resume training next week

In a boost to Serie A clubs and fans’ hopes of completing the season, the Italian government will allow teams to train from May 18.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

US women’s team appeal equal pay dismissal

The United States women’s soccer team have filed an appeal against a decision to dismiss their bid for equal pay.

AAP Newswire