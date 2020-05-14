Italy Serie A clubs back June 13 restart

AAP Soccer
Italy Serie A clubs back June 13 restartBy AAP Newswire
Italy's Serie A clubs voted in a favour of re-starting the season on June 13 during a general assembly, although the final decision rests with the government.
The Italian top flight has been suspended since March 9 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and, although the government has authorised teams to hold collective training sessions from next Monday, it has not yet decided if and when the championship can resume.
"As far as the resumption of sports activities is concerned, the date of June 13 for the resumption of the championship has been indicated... in accordance with medical protocols for the protection of players and all those involved," said Serie A in a statement.
Serie A said the clubs had also called on broadcasting rights holders to "respect the payment deadlines set out in the contracts in order to maintain a constructive relationship with them."
Earlier, Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora said full team training will restart on May 18 after a revised medical protocol was approved amid the coronavirus pandemic. The clubs have already resumed training on an individual basis.
Players and backroom staff will be closely monitored and tested and if one person tests positive for COVID-19, the whole club will have to go into quarantine for two weeks.
Serie A has been suspended since March 9, when the government ordered a nationwide lockdown.
There are 12 rounds remaining in Serie A, plus four matches that were postponed from the 25th round. Also, the Italian Cup is in the semi-finals stage.