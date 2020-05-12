Rose blasts any EPL return mid coronavirus

England internationals Danny Rose and Raheem Sterling have criticised a return of the English Premier League during the coronavirus pandemic.

EPL chief exective Richard Masters says they are hoping to resume the league "in the middle of June" but work is still required to finalise the return-to-training protocols, not least the buy-in of players and managers.

But that could be hard to come by if social media posts by Rose and Sterling are indicative of wider feelings among the players.

Tottenham star Rose offered a withering assessment about the idea a return to sport would help raise people's spirits.

"Government is saying 'bring football back' because it is going to boost the nation's morale. I don't give a f*** about the nation's morale, bro, people's lives are at risk," Rose said on Instagram Live.

"Football shouldn't even be spoke about coming back until the numbers (infected or dying) have dropped massively. It's b*******."

Manchester City striker Sterling, in a video on his own YouTube channel, said: "The moment we do go back it just needs to be a moment where it's not just for footballing reasons, it's safe for not just us footballers but the whole medical staff, referees.

"Until then, I'm ... how can I say ... not scared, but reserved and thinking what the worst outcome could be."

Meanwhile, Masters said the Premier League must "stay close" to the emerging data of a possible heightened risk among black and other ethnic minority individuals who contract coronavirus.

The UK's Office of National Statistics reported last week black males in England and Wales were almost twice as likely to die from the virus compared to white males.

Masters says he is aware of the need to keep a careful eye on what the data shows considering the high proportion of black players in the league.

"It is an emerging science and we have to stay close to that," said Masters. "All I would say is that obviously we are trying to create a safe environment where fit young men from whatever background they come from, the science seems to suggest they would be safe, particularly in the environment that we are creating for them."

He added testing - provided by a sister company to the one conducting tests in the Bundesliga - had been secured, with a view to all staff being tested twice a week.