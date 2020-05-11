AAP Soccer

Hertha Berlin sack Klinsmann from board

By AAP Newswire

Juergen Klinsmann - AAP

1 of 1

Former Germany national team soccer coach Juergen Klinsmann has been sacked from Hertha Berlin's board for trust issues.

Klinsmann was forced to step down from the board after resigning as interim coach of the Bundesliga side in February.

The former German captain criticised the club's hierarchy in his resignation announcement, but said he still expected to remain on the board.

Hertha though said they had lost trust in him and did not want Klinsmann in any capacity at the club.

He has been replaced by former Germany goalkeeper Jens Lehmann.

Lehmann, 50, played for Schalke, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal and VfB Stuttgart. He was most recently an assistant coach at Bundesliga side Augsburg.

"I have happily accepted the offer from (major investor) Lars Windhorst to work on the further development of Hertha Berlin," Lehmann said in a statement on Sunday.

"I see it as one of the most interesting projects in football."

Windhorst wants to spend big to help turn Hertha into a Bundesliga and European force after decades in the doldrums. A move away from the German capital's cavernous Olympic Stadium and its running track is also planned.

Hertha are now coached by Bruno Labbadia, who will make his debut in the dug-out in Saturday's game at Hoffenheim as the Bundesliga resumes from a two-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Berliners are 13th, six points above the relegation play-off spot.

