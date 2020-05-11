AAP Soccer

Serie A TV rights holders freeze payments

The companies holding the broadcasting rights to Italy's top-flight Serie A have withheld their final instalment for the 2019/2020 season.

Serie A was suspended on March 9 and the league and the Italian football federation (FIGC) want the season to be completed, playing matches without spectators.

However, the Italian government has not yet decided whether it will give its permission for the league to do so, although it lifted a ban on individual training last week.

Italy's top pay-TV operator SKY, DAZN and IMG all did not pay the $A369 million to the league, whose clubs who were expecting to receive the funds by the end of this week.

The instalment is part of a $A2.2 billion annual fee which right holders pour into club coffers to screen matches under a three-year agreement which expires next season.

Sources previously said rights holders had each presented Serie A with separate proposals for postponing or reducing the amount of payments due, in the light of the suspension of matches, but such proposals were rebuffed by the clubs.

An extraordinary meeting of Serie A club representatives is expected to discuss the issue on Wednesday.

